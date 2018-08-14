Warrant issued for suspect in street fight, shooting in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with the street fight that ended with four people shot in East Liberty on Sunday.
Police are searching for Stacey Gibson, 23, of Homewood.
Three females and a male were shot after a fight that occurred in the 5600 block of Broad Street around 9 p.m., police said.
A Zone 5 police officer applied a tourniquet to the leg of one of the shooting victims on the scene.
All four victims are in stable condition.
Gibson is facing four counts of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information about Gibson's whereabouts should contact Pittsburgh police.
