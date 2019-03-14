An arrest warrant has been issued for a teen accused of two armed robberies, one in Turtle Creek and one in Penn Hills.
Chad Robinson, 17, is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of conspiracy. Police said he is being charged as an adult.
>>RELATED: Police investigating armed robberies in 2 communities
On Monday, two male robbers walked into the 7-Eleven on James Street just after 3 a.m., officials said. The man with the guns demanded money from the clerk while the other man acted as a lookout.
Although they walked in separately, the men were caught on surveillance video together, police said. Robinson was not wearing a mask, according to police.
TRENDING NOW:
Officials said the pair ran off with about $600.
Police said the same two men entered and robbed the BP gas station on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills around 4:41 a.m.
Robinson is around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a slender build, and has ties to the Wilkinsburg, Homewood and Turtle Creek areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}