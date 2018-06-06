Warrant issued in connection with American Legion fire

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a fire that severely damaged an American Legion building last week.
RELATED STORY: American Legion damaged by flames in Fayette County
Police are looking for James Shaffer Jr. of Fairchance as part of the investigation into the Friday fire at Post 51 in South Union Township.
Most of the damage occurred in the kitchen area, but no one was hurt in the fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- At least 1 dead, several injured after car slams into medical building
- Dive team searching for possible drowning victim
- Man arrested for shooting driver in April confesses to killing man over weekend
- VIDEO: Officers on leave after beating man on camera
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}