  • Warrant issued in connection with American Legion fire

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a fire that severely damaged an American Legion building last week.

    Police are looking for James Shaffer Jr. of Fairchance as part of the investigation into the Friday fire at Post 51 in South Union Township.

    Most of the damage occurred in the kitchen area, but no one was hurt in the fire.

