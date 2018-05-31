Warrant issued in fatal shooting, suspect already in jail

PITTSBURGH - A warrant has been issued for the suspect in a fatal Allegheny County shooting.
The suspect, Leonard Bernard Hilton, 24, is already in the Allegheny County Jail on separate charges.
According to a news release, the Sheraden man is suspected in a May 25 incident in East Hills.
Hilton will be charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations.
