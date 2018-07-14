Warren addresses teachers conference; Sanders scheduled for Sunday

The appearances of Democratic heavy hitters continued Saturday at the American Federation of Teachers conference in Pittsburgh.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren addressed the thousands of public school teachers attending the event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, a day after former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton’s chief competition for the Democratic nomination in 2016, is scheduled to speak to the group Sunday.
