PITTSBURGH - Stick taps to Chris Kunitz, who recently retired after raising four Stanley Cups, and scoring the ninth-most goals (169) and 14th-most points (388) in Penguins history.
Sidney Crosby arguably never had a winger who complemented Sid's hard-charging, improvisational style better. Crosby assisted on 83 of Kunitz's career goals, more than double the helpers that Sid has delivered for another winger.
