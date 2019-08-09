  • Was Kunitz best fit ever for Crosby's wing?

    PITTSBURGH - Stick taps to Chris Kunitz, who recently retired after raising four Stanley Cups, and scoring the ninth-most goals (169) and 14th-most points (388) in Penguins history.

    Sidney Crosby arguably never had a winger who complemented Sid's hard-charging, improvisational style better. Crosby assisted on 83 of Kunitz's career goals, more than double the helpers that Sid has delivered for another winger. 

