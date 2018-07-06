PITTSBURGH - Washington Boulevard is closed as crews monitor hillside movement creating concern of the potential for a landslide, officials said.
The road notorious for flooding was closed Thursday as heavy rains moved through the area. Officials decided to keep it closed because a hillside was moving.
“If the roadway would've been open, it could've caused an accident or some injuries, so it is a blessing in disguise,” Guy Costa, Pittsburgh’s chief operations officer, said.
The closure of Washington Boulevard is in effect between Allegheny River and Negley Run boulevards.
“We're concerned because a lot of water on both hillsides is working its way down onto Washington Boulevard. Right now, it's draining fine, but with additional rain we're not sure what's gonna happen,” Costa said.
