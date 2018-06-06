Washington Boulevard flood gates not working properly

PITTSBURGH - Flood gates designed to keep drivers off Washington Boulevard are once again not working.
Officials say a gate at Washington and Allegheny River Boulevards failed to come down Tuesday night as Severe Weather Team 11 was tracking heavy rain.
We're working to find out what the city plans to do with this very important equipment that keeps failing, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
