PITTSBURGH - The Washington Boulevard floodgates are temporarily inoperable after an SUV crashed into a pole that housed the master operations system, causing significant damage, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety Officials.
The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Washington and Allegheny River boulevards.
Officials said an SUV struck the poll, rolled over and the female driver, who was temporarily trapped inside, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Pittsburgh Chief Operations Officer Guy Costa said the system will be down until replacement parts can be ordered.
There is no timeline for the repairs.
While the floodgates are inoperable, Zone 5 police officers will manually set up barriers during times of heavy rain to prevent vehicles from entering.
