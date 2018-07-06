0 Washington Boulevard reopens after closure over landslide concerns

PITTSBURGH - Washington Boulevard was closed into Friday morning as crews monitored hillside movement that created concern of the potential for a landslide, officials said.

The road notorious for flooding was closed Thursday as heavy rains moved through the area. Officials decided to keep it closed because a hillside was moving.

“If the roadway would've been open, it could've caused an accident or some injuries, so it is a blessing in disguise,” Guy Costa, Pittsburgh’s chief operations officer, said.

The closure of Washington Boulevard was in effect between Allegheny River and Negley Run boulevards.

Mud and debris from the flooding Thursday was piled behind the Zone 5 Police Department on Washington Boulevard. A patrol car was surrounded by mud.

“We're concerned because a lot of water on both hillsides is working its way down onto Washington Boulevard. Right now, it's draining fine, but with additional rain we're not sure what's gonna happen,” Costa said.

Crews assessed the hillside and removed trees. They will keep an eye on it the next time it rains.

Just after the road reopened, a tree fell and it needed to be shut down again until the tree was removed.

