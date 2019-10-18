SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. - Three young children are accused of trying to steal candy and pointing what appeared to be a real gun at the clerk when he tried to stop them.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace has learned the kids, who weren't even 10 years old, had the gun in a Ninja Turtles backpack.
Police determined that the gun wasn't real, but many questions remain about this and a second incident the kids may have been involved in.
Wallace is working to find out more about what happened and where the kids' parents have been. Watch her full report tonight on 11 News at 6.
