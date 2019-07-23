WASHINGTON, Pa. - Police said a Washington County man is accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl into his pickup truck.
Marvin Murin, 53, faces a child luring charge after police said he rolled up to a woman who was walking with the girl on Franklin Street. Police said Murin allegedly opened the door of his truck, yelled out "come here," and whistled at the young girl.
Murin then drove away as the mother called 911, police said.
