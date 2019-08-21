WASHINGTON, Pa. - Two years ago, a woman was trapped after an apartment building collapsed in the city of Washington.
The building is still in shambles.
Now, the property finally has a new owner and he has some big plans.
On Channel 11 News at 6, reporter Cara Sapida will walk us through them.
RELATED:
- Woman rescued after 9-plus hours trapped inside collapsed building
- Couple that lost everything in Washington building collapse now sleeping under gazebo
- Woman rescued from building collapse continues to recover; family describes ordeal
- PHOTOS: 1 trapped, 1 rescued in building collapse
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}