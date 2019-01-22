  • Washington Co. school district considering move to 4-day week

    CLAYSVILLE, Pa. - A Washington County school district is considering moving to a four-day school week.

    Cara Sapida is speaking with administrators at McGuffey School District about the potential move, and how soon it could happen, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

