Washington Co. school district considering move to 4-day week

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. - A Washington County school district is considering moving to a four-day school week.
Cara Sapida is speaking with administrators at McGuffey School District about the potential move, and how soon it could happen, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
