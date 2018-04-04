  • Washington County barn leveled during intense storms

    A Washington County farm was slammed hard Tuesday during a night of heavy storms.

    David Bertovich’s barn in Jefferson Township was leveled by high winds, the roof blown clear to the other side of the road. He lost an equipment shed and trees, as well.

    “I was looking out the window of my house and saw a bunch of debris flying off of pine trees,” he said.

    The damage occurred just before 8 p.m. as storms ripped through our area. The farm has been in his family for decades – his 85-year-old mother spent most of her life here.

    “She thought she heard a freight train coming,” Bertovich said.

    He said he's thankful her home wasn't damaged, and that she's safe. But they did lose the barn, their equipment shed and a number of trees that Bertovich planted himself when he was a child were ripped out.

    “It was all over in a matter of 15-20 seconds,” he said. “Wind started, stopped and everything was destroyed.”

