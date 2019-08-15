A child was injured at the Washington County Fair Wednesday night.
The Washington County Fair director told Channel 11 that the child bumped their head on one of the rides.
The child was taken to the hospital by private means before medics arrived, dispatchers confirmed.
No other injuries were reported.
Tonight on 11 News at 6, we're talking to the child's father and a fair employee about the incident.
