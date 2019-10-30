ROSCOE, Pa. - A hazmat team was brought in after first responders were exposed to something while responding to a medical call early Wednesday morning in Washington County, emergency dispatchers said.
The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. at a home on Garfield Avenue in Roscoe.
Officials said three firefighters and EMS personnel were taken to a hospital for treatment. All three people were listed in stable condition.
It’s unclear what the medical call was for and what paramedics were exposed to.
Officials said there is no threat to the community.
