WASHINGTON - Did you feel it? Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred near Washington, Pennsylvania early Tuesday.
According to agency officials, the quake occurred just before 3 a.m. about six miles from Washington in South Franklin Township.
Earthquake. USGS reports a small, magnitude 2.2, earthquake just before 3am in Washington county. pic.twitter.com/KNNAbsgcuO— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) October 15, 2019
Agency officials said that a magnitude 2 earthquake would cause little to no damage and would only be felt within a few miles of it's location.
Many Channel 11 viewers took to social media saying their houses were shaking early Tuesday.
