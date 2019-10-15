  • Earthquake measured near Washington, PA early Tuesday

    WASHINGTON - Did you feel it? Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred near Washington, Pennsylvania early Tuesday.

    According to agency officials, the quake occurred just before 3 a.m. about six miles from Washington in South Franklin Township.

    Agency officials said that a magnitude 2 earthquake would cause little to no damage and would only be felt within a few miles of it's location.

    Many Channel 11 viewers took to social media saying their houses were shaking early Tuesday.

