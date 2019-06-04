  • Washington mother of 5 left with no transportation after van shot up

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A Washington mother with five kids is left with no way to get to work after she said her minivan was riddled with bullet holes.

    Krystal Fields said she is furious she has to pay for repairs after an 18-year-old opened fire on her street.

    "He needs to pay for what he did. He needs to understand there are children on this block," Fields said.

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida talks with police about who allegedly pulled the trigger, and what led up to the gunshots for Channel 11 News at 5.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories