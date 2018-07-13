0 Washington park closed, destroyed by vandals

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A park in Washington County is closed after being damaged by a group of teenage vandals.

Neighbors told Channel 11 that someone cut holes in fences to get inside the 7th Ward Park in Washington.

Once inside, the vandals destroyed park benches and tables, and sprayed graphic graffiti, officials said.

Washington's mayor told Channel 11 there have been reports of large groups of kids gathering at the park late at night, causing as much damage as they can.

It is such a problem that Thursday night city council members voted unanimously to close the park temporarily.

The park is closed temporarily, and city officials are going to put up new fencing so kids can’t get inside, and add new no-trespassing signs.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said kids were even throwing rocks at cars and houses.

Other neighbors told Channel 11 something needs to be done.

Donald Bennett - neighbor

“You can’t come up here if you’re going to be threatened and the young kids are going to vandalize stuff; it’s a safety issue,” neighbor Donald Bennett said.

