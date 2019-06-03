WASHINGTON, Pa. - Police said a man attacked officers with an aluminum bat and it took four officers to get him in handcuffs in Washington.
Police said Legend Williams, 25, called an officer a "racist pig," then jumped out to open the trunk to grab the baseball bat.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida talked with officers who said the bat was not the only dangerous weapon Williams had in his trunk. Details on Channel 11 News at 6.
