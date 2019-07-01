SMITH TOWNSHIP, P. - Dozens of West Penn Power customers in Washington County are calling for accountability after a power surge caused thousands of dollars in damage.
It happened more than two months ago on April 11, when a tree fell and hit power lines along Route 18 in Smith Township.
11 Investigates why the placement of that tree determines who is responsible and how residents are trying to fight back on Channel 11 News at 5:45.
The line damaged had 25,000 and 12,000 volt lines which crossed causing the surge.
West Penn Power said 70 customers filed claims for damaged items, all were denied.
