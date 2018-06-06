  • Washington School District cancels plan to move alternative program

    Updated:

    The Washington School District will not move its alternative school program for troubled students to an elementary school.

    

    The controversial plan, which upset parents and teachers, would have moved 22 students who made poor choices, are on probation, weren't attending school or had gotten into fights to Park Elementary School from the district’s Clark Building.

    Last week, parents spoke up during a tour of the part of the elementary school where officials were proposing to move the program.

    Now that that move has been canceled, it’s not immediately clear if the program will still be moved.

