Washington Twp. police investigating string of burglaries

WASHINGTON TOWNSIP, Pa. - Police in Washington Township are investigating a string of burglaries.
Police said residents of North Washington Road, Beaver Run Road, Grange Drive and Sportsman Drive were all targeted last week during the day.
The Washington Township Police Department shared surveillance video from one of the burglaries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
