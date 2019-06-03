  • Washington whiskey maker planning expansion

    By: By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - To meet growing demand, Liberty Pole Spirits is working to double the capacity of the craft-distilled whiskey its been making in downtown, Washington, Pennsylvania since 2016.

    According to an announcement, Liberty Pole has bought a new 600-gallon distilling system, shipping the equipment in from British Columbia where it was manufactured by a company called Specific Mechanical Systems.

