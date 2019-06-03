WASHINGTON, Pa. - To meet growing demand, Liberty Pole Spirits is working to double the capacity of the craft-distilled whiskey its been making in downtown, Washington, Pennsylvania since 2016.
According to an announcement, Liberty Pole has bought a new 600-gallon distilling system, shipping the equipment in from British Columbia where it was manufactured by a company called Specific Mechanical Systems.
