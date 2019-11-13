  • WATCH: Allegheny County CSI rescue kitten stuck in grill of car

    Updated:

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Allegheny County crime scene investigators made an unexpected rescue Wednesday. 

    They were investigating a bank robbery in North Versailles when they found a kitten stuck in the grill of a car.

    As you can hear in the video above -- they were overjoyed to get the kitten to safety. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories