NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Allegheny County crime scene investigators made an unexpected rescue Wednesday.
Sound up! Apparently CSI also frees kittens stuck inside cars. Good job Allegheny county crime scene investigator! #wpxi pic.twitter.com/VzVJPXpS4s— Joe Arena (@WPXIJoe) November 13, 2019
They were investigating a bank robbery in North Versailles when they found a kitten stuck in the grill of a car.
As you can hear in the video above -- they were overjoyed to get the kitten to safety.
