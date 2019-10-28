Surveillance video from inside a Boost Mobile shows the calm before the chaos.
A deer crashed through one of the storefront windows of the cellphone store along North Main Avenue in West Scranton.
Manager Eric Schraud was in the store at the time. Luckily, he was behind a glass partition.
"I was working on the computer. Then I heard a loud crash, a lot of glass breakage and a lot of noise," Schraud said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Port Authority bus, with passenger on board, swallowed by massive sinkhole downtown
- 1 killed, several hurt, including newborn, after gunfire leads to crash on Route 30
- Neal Huntington reportedly out as Pirates GM
- VIDEO: More than just medicine collected during Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
When Schraud stood up, he saw a buck running back and forth.
"The deer just kept running for that front door and was trying to smash out of that door. It would come back and run forward again, come back and run forward again, come back and run forward again. It did it at least four times and right away I got on the phone, I started calling the police," Schraud said.
The deer finally got out of the store by jumping through the other storefront window.
Schraud said the ordeal only lasted a few minutes.
"I was shocked, I was shocked to see a deer in the store but you know, what else could I do? I just called the police, the police arrived shortly thereafter, took a report," Schraud said.
No phones were damaged, but...
"Glass all over, all over the rug, all over the store, glass all outside of the store when it broke out the other glass," Schraud said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}