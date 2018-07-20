  • WATCH: Pittsburgh Zoo's Canadian lynx kittens enjoy time out in yard

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s Canadian lynx kittens are having fun this summer, enjoying time out in their yard.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Five Canadian lynx kittens born at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium 

    Under the watchful eye of their mother, the three girls and one boy roam the yard and play with one another, as evident in video shared by the zoo.

    Zoo officials said the kittens are most active during the morning hours. They take naps during the day.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories