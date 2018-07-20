PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s Canadian lynx kittens are having fun this summer, enjoying time out in their yard.
Under the watchful eye of their mother, the three girls and one boy roam the yard and play with one another, as evident in video shared by the zoo.
Zoo officials said the kittens are most active during the morning hours. They take naps during the day.
