  • WATCH: Rain continues to cause major flooding in area

    Flash flooding continues to cause problems as more heavy rain moves through the area. 

    Thousands are still without power from this morning's storm and the heavy rain from Wednesday night. 

    Here's a look at Millvale:

    Look at Ross Twp. flooding along Babcock:

    On Thompson Run Rd., passengers on a Port Authority bus had to be rescued:

    Crews in Aspinwall worked to remove rocks and debris from Delafield:

    Police closed the McKnight Rd. Exit off  the Parkway North:

    A giant sinkhole on Stewart Ave. is keeping a busy road closed in Whitehall today. Police say they don't know when it will be fixed.  Until then, drivers should use Brownsville Rd. to get to Route 51.

     

     

     

     

     

