  • WATCH: Target 11's Rick Earle goes through firefighter training

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It's National Fire Prevention Week - and that's a perfect time to talk about fire safety.

    We all know that fighting a fire can be dangerous and that mere seconds can mean the difference between life and death when a structure is burning.

    >>Learn more about National Fire Prevention Week

    But what is it really like to wear the gear, hold the hose and rescue a person?

    Channel 11 Reporter Rick Earle gets an exclusive inside look at the training local firefighters are going through so they can keep our area safe.

    You can watch him go through the training on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories