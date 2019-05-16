PITTSBURGH - Water service was restored Thursday morning to homes and businesses in Lawrenceville after a water main break Tuesday, officials said.
The break occurred on Butler Street at 42nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Part of Butler Street remains closed Thursday while work continues.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, the leak on 31st Street happened on a private property line.
Crews helped shut the water off as a courtesy, but the owner is responsible for repairs.
Initially, the PWSA said customers on Butler Street from 39th to 42nd streets were the only people impacted, but that expanded. Officials said service was going to be cut off late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning on Butler Street between 42nd and 45th streets, as well as portions of 42nd and 44th streets.
TRENDING NOW:
- HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Police searching for owner of car involved in deadly Penn Hills hit-and-run
- Kennywood makes Potato Patch cheese change amid social media outrage
- The Pittsburgh region's highest-paid execs
- VIDEO: 1 killed when car flips on ramp to Fort Duquesne Bridge
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}