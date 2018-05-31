  • Water being turned back on to 2,000 customers affected by water line issue

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - At least 2,000 customers were affected by the area's latest water line issue that started Wednesday.

    According to Penn American Water, a planned repair turned into a replacement project in Pittsburgh's West End, leading to little to no water pressure.

    Related Headlines

    Once crews got closer to the line, they realized the 24-inch valve could not be repaired and needed to be replaced. Work to replace the valve wrapped up by 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

    Water is being restored to customers, but the process to have water turned back on for everyone affected could take hours.

    Viewers contacted Channel 11 News Wednesday from several neighborhoods, including Crafton Heights, Sheraden and Westwood.

    Water tankers are available for people affected at the following locations:

    • Shop'N'Save Parking Lot, 2103 Noblestown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15205
    • Obey House Parking Lot, 1337 Steuben St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220
    • Middletown Baptist Church Parking Lot, 2660 Middletown Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

    This was the fourth significant water issue in the last 24 hours for the Pittsburgh area.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water being turned back on to 2,000 customers affected by water line issue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Waves of showers, thunderstorms into weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny County pools open this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/1-6/3)