PITTSBURGH - At least 2,000 customers were affected by the area's latest water line issue that started Wednesday.
According to Penn American Water, a planned repair turned into a replacement project in Pittsburgh's West End, leading to little to no water pressure.
Once crews got closer to the line, they realized the 24-inch valve could not be repaired and needed to be replaced. Work to replace the valve wrapped up by 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Water is being restored to customers, but the process to have water turned back on for everyone affected could take hours.
Water! In the West End! Customers are in the process of getting their water turned back on. It could take 6 hours though for it to come back to everyone. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1axjXIDKeO— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 31, 2018
Viewers contacted Channel 11 News Wednesday from several neighborhoods, including Crafton Heights, Sheraden and Westwood.
Water tankers are available for people affected at the following locations:
- Shop'N'Save Parking Lot, 2103 Noblestown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15205
- Obey House Parking Lot, 1337 Steuben St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220
- Middletown Baptist Church Parking Lot, 2660 Middletown Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Lots of people are out here getting water! They told me they won’t have water until tomorrow morning. This water buffalo is setup on noblestown road. pic.twitter.com/RBlsomyHla— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 31, 2018
This was the fourth significant water issue in the last 24 hours for the Pittsburgh area.
