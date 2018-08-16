BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Water flooded the second floor of South Hills Village Mall in Bethel Park after a sprinkler malfunction, according to a spokesperson for the mall.
We're working to learn what caused the sprinkler to malfunction and what stores were affected, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Around 3 p.m., a water link to the sprinkler system on the upper level burst and sent water cascading down to the first floor, according to Channel 11's Erin Clarke.
Flooding at @ShopSouthHills. Working to find out how it’s affecting the mall. More tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5pm pic.twitter.com/Ut4yRhC57N— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) August 16, 2018
In a photo sent in from one of our producers, you can see personnel attempting to clean up the mess.
The flooding caused 10 stores to close.
TRENDING NOW:
- Road rage incident ends with car flipping, person going to hospital
- FBI, police swarm home in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died
- VIDEO: Husband arrested in case of missing wife, 2 young daughters
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}