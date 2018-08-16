  • Water floods bottom floor of South Hills Village after sprinkler malfunction

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Water flooded the second floor of South Hills Village Mall in Bethel Park after a sprinkler malfunction, according to a spokesperson for the mall. 

    Around 3 p.m., a water link to the sprinkler system on the upper level burst and sent water cascading down to the first floor, according to Channel 11's Erin Clarke. 

    The flooding caused 10 stores to close. 

