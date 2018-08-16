BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Water flooded the second floor of South Hills Village Mall in Bethel Park after a water main break inside of the building.
Around 3 p.m., a water link to the sprinkler system on the upper level ruptured and sent water cascading down to the first floor, according to Channel 11's Erin Clarke.
Flooding at @ShopSouthHills. Working to find out how it’s affecting the mall. More tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5pm pic.twitter.com/Ut4yRhC57N— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) August 16, 2018
Videos from the scene showed a hole in the ceiling above the upper level and water pouring out down to the lower level. A WPXI producer in the mall at the time said the store she was in locked down with customers inside for a short time.
The flooding caused 10 stores to close, including the Apple store.
The mall did not shut down, and there was no immediate word on the extent of the damage.
A spokesperson for the mall is asking shoppers to call ahead and make sure the store they want to visit is open.
