PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water flowing down a road in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Monday morning.
The break was reported on Brighton Road.
Crews are working to make repairs. It is unclear how long work will last.
We’re working to learn how many people are affected by the break -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
