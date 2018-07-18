PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water flowing down a street in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Crews from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority responded to Schimmer Street, where the break was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Repairs to the 12-inch water main are expected to continue until about 5 p.m., officials said.
Schimmer Street is blocked off between Brighton Road and Wadlow Street until work is completed.
PWSA customers who need additional information can call PWSA Emergency Dispatch 24/7 at 412-255-2423.
WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out how many people are affected by the break for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police ID suspect in double shooting that killed 1 person
- Thai soccer team members who were trapped in cave leave hospital
- MGM Resorts sues victims of Las Vegas massacre, denies liability
- VIDEO: Former Kiski Area employee accused of sexual contact with students
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}