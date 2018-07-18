  • Water flows down street after 12-inch main breaks

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water flowing down a street in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

    Crews from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority responded to Schimmer Street, where the break was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m.

    Repairs to the 12-inch water main are expected to continue until about 5 p.m., officials said.

    Schimmer Street is blocked off between Brighton Road and Wadlow Street until work is completed.

    PWSA customers who need additional information can call PWSA Emergency Dispatch 24/7 at 412-255-2423.

