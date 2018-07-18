  • Water flows down street after main breaks

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water flowing down a street in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

    Crews from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority responded to Schimmer Street, where the break was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m.

    Schimmer Street is blocked off because of the break.

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to learn how many customers are impacted and how long repairs will take -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

