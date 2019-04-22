PITTSBURGH - Water flowed along a street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District Monday morning after a water main break.
The break was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Liberty Avenue, between 26th and 27th streets.
Crews were able to shut the water off to begin making repairs. It’s unclear how long the work will take.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Coroner called to crash in Beaver County; Route 65 closed in both directions
- Crash on Route 51 knocks out power to area
- Video shows California woman throwing 7 newborn puppies into trash bin
- VIDEO: Pittsburghers stepping up to help after deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}