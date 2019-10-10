MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break early Thursday morning sent water flowing onto Route 910 in Marshall Township.
The break was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Farmingdale Road, near the intersection with Route 910.
Police are at the scene.
We’re monitoring repairs and any traffic issues -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
