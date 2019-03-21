Water from broken main floods part of street, driveway

PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water rushing down a home’s driveway, flooding a garage late Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn when repairs will begin and how long they’ll take -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
The break was reported about 11:30 p.m. on St. Leo Street and sent water onto Crossman Street.
Water flooded part of the street as well as the driveway, which slopes down toward the home’s garage. A car in the driveway needed to be towed.
