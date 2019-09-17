  • Water gushes over area roads as dump truck slides into hole in the ground

    PITTSBURGH - Emergency officials spent several hours on the scene of major flooding at the intersection of Baldwin and Glass Run roads in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood.

    Channel 11 has learned a backhoe cut through a water line, releasing thousands of gallons of water. A dump truck then came close to falling into the hole.

    The driver of that truck, Robert Wiliamowski, said he felt the road begin to give way and he was able to climb out safely. 

    Wiliamowski said he was part of a team working to dig a catch basin, and the water line wasn't marked properly.

