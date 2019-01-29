McCANDLESS, Pa. - A water main break has sent water gushing through a neighborhood in McCandless early Tuesday morning.
The break was reported about 4 a.m. on West Ingomar Road.
Water is running like a river down the road and through the yards of homes.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is following repairs as she talks with homeowners impacted by the break -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
