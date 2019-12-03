COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break on Thom's Run Road is causing some issues Tuesday morning not only for customers, but for some students headed to Chartiers Valley School District.
A 30-inch water line broke around 3:30 a.m. on Thom's Run Road in Collier Township, Penn American Water officials said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Thom’s Run Road is closed in both directions between Forsythe and Price Road while crews worked to repair the break. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
RIGHT NOW: En route to Collier Township water main break. It’s happening along Price Road. This alert has been posted by the district warning students and parents of bus route impacts. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JGDYZ7KdMX— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 3, 2019
The break is impacting several Chartiers Valley School buses. Students who usually catch the bus on Price Road are being asked to catch the bus near Two Brothers Bar-B-Q, according to the district.
WATER MAIN BREAK has a portion of Thoms Run CLOSED in Collier Twp between Forsythe and Price. Could impact anyone trying to come down Toms Run to get to Chartiers Valley School Campus or Route 50. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/RzKAnRJQb8— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) December 3, 2019
Customers could be without water until noon on Wednesday, Penn American Water officials said.
There is no timetable on when the road will reopen.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}