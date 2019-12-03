  • Water line break impacting customers, traffic, school buses in Collier Township

    COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break on Thom's Run Road is causing some issues Tuesday morning not only for customers, but for some students headed to Chartiers Valley School District.

    A 30-inch water line broke around 3:30 a.m. on Thom's Run Road in Collier Township, Penn American Water officials said.

    Thom’s Run Road is closed in both directions between Forsythe and Price Road while crews worked to repair the break. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

    The break is impacting several Chartiers Valley School buses. Students who usually catch the bus on Price Road are being asked to catch the bus near Two Brothers Bar-B-Q, according to the district.

    Customers could be without water until noon on Wednesday, Penn American Water officials said.

    There is no timetable on when the road will reopen.

