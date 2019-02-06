HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break buckled a busy section of Route 8 in Hampton Township Wednesday morning.
Hampter Shaler Water Authority crews are working to repair the break which is at the intersection with Woodland Road.
The pavement in that area has crumbled.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is LIVE on Route 8 showing the impact on traffic and the surrounding area - on Channel 11 Morning News.
