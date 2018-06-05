Water main break buckles road, scatters rocks in Peters Township

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break Tuesday morning in Peters Township caused a road to buckle in several spots and left rocks scattered about.
East McMurray Road is closed while repairs to a 20-inch transmission pipe that carries water to a storage tank are made, according to Penn American Water.
Five customers were left without water service, officials said.
The road closure and repairs are estimated to last until the evening.
