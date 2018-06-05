  • Water main break buckles road, scatters rocks in Peters Township

    PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break Tuesday morning in Peters Township caused a road to buckle in several spots and left rocks scattered about.

    East McMurray Road is closed while repairs to a 20-inch transmission pipe that carries water to a storage tank are made, according to Penn American Water.

    Five customers were left without water service, officials said.

    The road closure and repairs are estimated to last until the evening.

