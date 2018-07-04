Water main break causes Beechview road to buckle

BEECHVIEW, Pa. - A water main break has caused damage to a road in Beechview.
When our crew got to Sebring Avenue, they saw heavy water rushing along the road and the pavement starting to buckle.
Whoa! Water main break in Beechview. This is along Sebring... water is really flowing down the street @WPXI pic.twitter.com/pbo1woiUsd— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 4, 2018
There were reports of water flowing into people's basements.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water Main Break in Beechview. Avoid Cape May at Dagmar, if Possible. Road Still Open with crews responding. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/lDOpdaBM1E— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 4, 2018
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene working to speak with water crews and people who may be impacted by the break - for Channel 11 News at Noon.
