Water main break causes Beechview road to buckle

    BEECHVIEW, Pa. - A water main break has caused damage to a road in Beechview.

    When our crew got to Sebring Avenue, they saw heavy water rushing along the road and the pavement starting to buckle. 

    There were reports of water flowing into people's basements.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene working to speak with water crews and people who may be impacted by the break - for Channel 11 News at Noon.

