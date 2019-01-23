PITTSBURGH - A water main break is causing Bigelow Boulevard to buckle.
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is repairing the six-inch water main at the interection with Herron Avenue in the Polish Hill neighborhood.
We're monitoring the impact to traffic, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Crews are on-site and making repairs to 6" water main breaks on Bigelow Boulevard and Herron Avenue from now until midnight. See blue shaded area for water outage.— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) January 23, 2019
Be advised: a portion of the outbound lane (red dotted line) will be down to one lane during work. pic.twitter.com/6yPEsid0Ek
