  • Water main break causes lane restriction on McKnight Road

    Updated:

    A main road in Allegheny County is currently restricted to two lanes following a water main break Sunday. 

    The water main break happened on McKnight Road near Old McKnight Road in Ross Township. It is affected the northbound lanes at this time. 

    It is unclear when the break occurred, and how long the lane will be restricted. 

    Firefighters and police are on scene to assist with traffic and cleaning up the area, according to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers. 

    According to a post on the Ross Township Police Department’s Facebook page, the main break occurred between Patrick Place and Old McKnight Road on McKnight Road. 

    The southern entrance to Ross Park Mall is closed, and northbound traffic is restricted to two lanes. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break causes lane restriction on McKnight Road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vehicle rolls over, blocks traffic on Allegheny Co. road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police uncover suspected meth lab at Motel 6

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tires slashed on several vehicles in Crafton

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Hills SD a step closer to having armed police officers