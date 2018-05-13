Water main break causes lane restriction on McKnight Road

A main road in Allegheny County is currently restricted to two lanes following a water main break Sunday.
The water main break happened on McKnight Road near Old McKnight Road in Ross Township. It is affected the northbound lanes at this time.
McKnight Road heading north is down to one lane near the @rossparkmall due to a water break. This is close to @jdbyrider #WPXI pic.twitter.com/jO1Llbrxh6— Gigi (@wpxigigi) May 13, 2018
It is unclear when the break occurred, and how long the lane will be restricted.
Firefighters and police are on scene to assist with traffic and cleaning up the area, according to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers.
According to a post on the Ross Township Police Department’s Facebook page, the main break occurred between Patrick Place and Old McKnight Road on McKnight Road.
The southern entrance to Ross Park Mall is closed, and northbound traffic is restricted to two lanes.
