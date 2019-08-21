PITTSBURGH - Water is flowing down the street and the pavement beneath is buckling after a water main break in Beechview.
The break happened just after 7 a.m. along West Liberty and Pauline avenues.
Bad water main break at West Liberty Ave & Pauline. Road is buckling and water is everywhere. I'm working to get some info from Pa. American Water. Stay with @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/guylIwN6JI— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 21, 2019
We're working ti find out when the break will be repaired for Channel 11 News at Noon.
