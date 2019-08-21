  • Water main break causes road to flood, buckle in Beechview

    

    PITTSBURGH - Water is flowing down the street and the pavement beneath is buckling after a water main break in Beechview. 

    The break happened just after 7 a.m. along West Liberty and Pauline avenues. 

    We're working ti find out when the break will be repaired for Channel 11 News at Noon.  

