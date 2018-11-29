  • Water main break causing icy conditions along street in Overbrook

    PITTSBURGH - Crews are working to repair a water main break early Thursday in Overbrook. 

    Channel 11 has learned the break happened around 4:30 a.m. along Elwyn Avenue. 

    Water is streaming down the street it to become a sheet of ice from the cold temperatures. Pittsburgh Public Works crews have been called out to salt the street.  

    Channel 11 some people who live in the area do not have water. 

    Pennsylvania American Water crews have turned off the water.  

    WPXI's Mike Holden is working to find out if any customers are affected by the break for Channel 11 Morning News. 

