Water main break causing icy conditions along street in Overbrook

PITTSBURGH - Crews are working to repair a water main break early Thursday in Overbrook.
Channel 11 has learned the break happened around 4:30 a.m. along Elwyn Avenue.
Water streaming down Elwyn in Overbrook. Pittsburgh Police and Pennsylvania American Water on scene. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/KJXW62xzUV— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 29, 2018
Water is streaming down the street it to become a sheet of ice from the cold temperatures. Pittsburgh Public Works crews have been called out to salt the street.
Channel 11 some people who live in the area do not have water.
Pennsylvania American Water crews have turned off the water.
#BREAKING: We're headed to water main break in Overbrook - the second reported break overnight. @WPXITraffic and @WPXIMikeHolden will have LIVE updates on 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/u4QIE56zzm— WPXI (@WPXI) November 29, 2018
WPXI's Mike Holden is working to find out if any customers are affected by the break for Channel 11 Morning News.
